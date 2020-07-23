COVID19: Lagos Govt Will Activate Home based Care For Asymptomatic Patients– Prof. Abayomi

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has announced that the state is on the verge of activating a home based Care program for asymptomatic cases of Covid-19.
Professor Abayomi maintained that the cases would be managed through EkoTeleMed, a telemedicine service under the Lagos State Health Scheme.
The Lagos State Health Ministry will no longer be using Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, as the Health Commissioner, speaking at today’s briefing, said the strips have very high risks of giving random positive or negative results. As a result RDT kits have been declared illegal in Lagos.
About 2,036 Covid19 cases have been confirmed in Lagos within the past two weeks; Abayomi however said many have not been picked up from the community to the Isolation centre for various reasons including preference for home treatment and wrong information.
Meanwhile in Lagos:
- Confirmed #COVID19 Cases – 13,543
- Active COVID19 cases in Community – 2,036
- Admitted #COVID19 Positive Cases – 2,476
- Recovery in Community – 9,066
- Discharged Cases from Isolation – 2,075
- Deaths – 192