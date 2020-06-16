COVID19: Lagos Loses Senator Bayo Oshinowo, aka “Pepper”.

Senator Bayo Oshinowo, who represented Lagos East senatorial district is confirmed to have succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 virus on Monday.



Senator Bayo Oshinowo aka Peperito, in accordance with Muslim rites, was buried in his hometown in Ijebu on Monday.



Senator Bayo Oshinowo had been in the Lagos state House of Assembly since 1999 until 2015, after which he left, joining the Senate. He had been a presence to reckon with since Nigeria became a democracy.

Commiserating with Lagosians and confirming the incident, Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Monday:

“Today, Lagos lost a hardworking and committed son, Senator Bayo Osinowo.

As the Senator representing Lagos East, he worked for the progress of our state and will be remembered for his love and service to the people.

I am saddened by his death. He was a loyal party man and a committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the State’s social and political landscape.

I pray that Almighty Allah grants his soul eternal rest and a place in Aljannah firdaus”.

I am saddened by his death. He was a loyal party man and a committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the State’s social and political landscape.



I pray that Almighty Allah grants his soul eternal rest and a place in Aljannah firdaus. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) June 15, 2020

Senator Ibrahim Hadejia further expressed his condolences, saying:

“The Senate today lost Senator Bayo “pepper” Oshinowo representing lagos East senatorial district to complications arising from Covid.

A business man and politician with a big heart, Oshinowo was a powerhouse”.