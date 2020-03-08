COVID19: Lagos monitoring ‘349 persons from endemic countries’— Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi

No fewer than 349 persons from across the world are being monitored in Lagos over the outbreak of COVID-19 better known as coronavirus, the state government has said.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Satuday, Akin Abayomi, commissioner of health in Lagos, said the persons are from endemic countries — where there have been regular cases of coronavirus.

In a situation report he shared, Abayomi also said the number of confirmed cases of the infection in the state is still one as of Friday.

He wrote: “One confirmed case identified. 50 new samples collected for analysis.

“349 Persons of interest from endemic countries under follow up. Training of stakeholders and awareness on #COVID19 ongoing.”

The situation report identified wrong information of some contacts as well as language barrier as the challenges the state is experiencing in handling the infection.