Covid19: Lagos receives support

The fight against Corona Virus in Lagos state received a boost when a non governmental organization The InnerCity Mission for Children donated food supplies and items to the state government.

Director of the Mission, Mrs Omoh Alabi made the donation on behalf of her organisation an affiliate of The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, stating that the gesture was as a result of their commitment to helping curb the spread of the virus in the state.

She stated, while handing over the donations to the government represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture that her organisation has been able to identify 2,000 families and 10 vulnerable orphanages in the inner city communities that would benefit from the first batch of palliatives to be distributed, while they intended to have reached out to 20,000 households by the end of the exercise.