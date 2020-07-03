COVID19: Lagos Seals 10 Private Schools For Violating Safety Guidelines

The Lagos State Government has sealed ten private schools for disregarding the closure order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the students.

The government order was handed down by Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance during the second and third phase of monitoring of private schools compliance by the Monitoring and Investigation Team of the office.

Mrs. Seriki-Ayeni disclosed that a large number of private schools visited across the state had complied with the directive except a selected few which were later sealed.

Part of their offence she revealed was that the schools were holding lessons for their students within the school premises and disregarding the social distancing order.

She explained that the exercise would still be conducted across all the educational districts in the state to ensure that nonchalant attitude by the parents and students are discouraged and all schools complied with the government order.

“No doubt, COVID-19 has had a negative effect on our schools but we want students to come out stronger and better. We want to make sure schools are closed. We also want to make sure schools are adhering to the closure directive since the number of COVID-19 infections has increased dramatically over time”.

Mrs. Seriki-Ayeni who had warned that they were dangers in the exposure and clustering of children in the class also reiterated that any school in which such practice was ongoing in the guise of lessons while trying to dodge government scrutiny without concern for the student health would be sealed off.

The Director-General admonished parents and school owners to abide by the directive of the Lagos State Government and stay safe by promoting hand washing, wearing of facemasks in public places and using alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

She pleaded with the citizens to embrace online lessons and advised parents to avoid being culpable of exposing the lives of their children to danger.

On the part of school owners, they were encouraged to begin the process of thinking through the opportunities that exist at this time to up-skill their staff through virtual training and webinars.