#COVID19: Lagos State Discharges 31 More Patients.

by on May 24, 2020
 

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Sunday announced the discharge of 31 more patients from isolation centres around the state.

The patients are said to include one person  from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi and one from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres. They  were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

“31 COVID19 Lagos patients; 12 females & 19 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society
@NCDCgov “, the post stated.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu released a statement on Sunday confirming the development, saying:

“I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 31 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females and 19 males, all Nigerians were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 1 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi and 1 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 738.

“The discharge of #COVID19 patients is encouraging and we thank our front line health workers for the remarkable progress we have made.”

“If we continue to do the right things and obey the stipulated public health safety guidelines, the chain of #COVID19 transmission can be broken in our State,”

