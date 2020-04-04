COVID19: Lagos State Government To Provide Free Medical Services For Pregnant women, Others All Through April

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, today announced that the state government would be offering free medical services to pregnant women and other persons with health emergencies in the state all through the month of April.

While speaking at a press briefing on Saturday April 4, the governor said the free medical services is part of palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown imposed on the state to fight the spread of COVID-19.

”The Lagos State Government will for the duration of this lockdown, in the first instance throughout the month of April, take full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients who fall under the following categories and present themselves at all our secondary health facilities, meaning our 27 general hospitals and the maternal and child health facilities that we have round the state. Emergencies, casualties, cases including registration, laboratory tests and surgeries will be treated free of charge.

Maternity cases and all pregnant women that have to do deliveries in this month of April, either caesarean or normal delivery will also be attended to free of charge. All admissions within this period will be free and treated free of charge in the month of April at the first instance. What this means is that those that have the above-listed conditions that will need to access the hospitals will be treated free” he said

Lagos state has 108 confirmed cses of Coronavirus. Following presidential directive, the state went into a lockdown beginning from March 30 to last for up two weeks.