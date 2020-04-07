COVID19: Lagos State Governor, Announces The Recovery And Discharge Of Another Patient

The Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced via his Twitter handle, another recovery of a COVID-19 patient (female) who was discharged today, Tuesday, April 7.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the state is resolute in its fight against the virus, he also urged residents to keep staying home for their own safety.

His tweet read:

“Dear Lagosians,

I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19

We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours.StayHomeStaySafe”

I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19



We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours. #StayHomeStaySafe — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 7, 2020