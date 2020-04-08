COVID19: Lagos State Govt Withdraws All Four Count Charges Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi And Wife

Lagos State Government has dropped the charges filed against controversial singer, Naira Marley, former governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife.

Both of them were arraigned before a Magistrate court in Ogba today for attending the birthday party hosted by Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz a.k.a Abdulrasheed Bello which is in violation of the social distancing order.

One of the defence counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), who spoke to reporters after their arraignment, said Naira Marley and Gbadamosi agreed before the court to apologize to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Santa-Olu.

To that effect, the Lagos state government decided to withdraw all four count charges against the singer, the politician and his wife.

This is quite in contrast with the court’s ruling on the case against the party host JJC Skillz and his wife, Funke Akindele who on Monday 6th April, were sentenced to 14 days community service. They were also fined N100k each.