COVID19: Lagos State Successfully Discharges 98 Year Old Woman Alongside 25 Others

Amidst a series of victories recorded by Lagos State in the battle against COVID19, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday evening announced the discharge of 25 more people, including a 98 year old woman from isolation centres around the state.
Sanwo-Olu earlier today said the 98 year old woman was amongst the numbers of people who tested negative for Coronavirus, making the distinction as Lagos’s oldest recovery.
“Today, we discharged a 98 year old woman, our oldest #COVID19 patient in Lagos. She joined 25 others; 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for #COVID19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528”, Sanwo-Olu updated via his Twitter account.
“As our frontline health workers continue to sacrifice and push through, let us play our roles by following the public health guidelines, observing physical distancing and wearing our face masks”, he said.
The 98 year old woman’s recovery is considered remarkable, as Covid19 poses higher threats to people over 50, earning the disease derogatory nicknames like “Boomer Remover”, with reference to the Baby Boomer Generation.
The Baby Boomer Generation refers to people born between 1946 and 1964. The Baby Boomer generation makes up a substantial portion of the world’s population, especially in developed nations. America for instance, has a 20% population of elderly people.