COVID19: Lagos Unveils 150-Bed Isolation Center

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the unveiling of a 150-bed isolation centre.
Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba is another measure to increase the capacity to tackle the spread of Covid-19.
Sanwo-Olu accredited the Coronavirus curbing facility to the Private Sector Coalition, saying;
“We thank the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID19 @cacovidng for delivering this well equipped facility”.
“Lagos is rising to the task of beating back #COVID19 because of the work of our amazing health workers, private partners, NCDC, the Federal Government, and residents who follow the strict guidelines we have laid down”, the governor said.
“Let’s continue to work together”, he urged further.
Sanwo-Olu revealed plans convert the isolation center into a purpose built international infectious disease research centre in this hospital post-Covid. “We will ramp up our infrastructure and capacity and will definitely not wait for a pandemic to come upon us again before everything is in place”.
“COVID19 is real and we owe it a duty to tell you to remain cautious. It is only when we take precautionary measures that this virus can be defeated.
This is why it is important to wear a facemask in public spaces, practice hand hygiene and physical distancing”– Babajide Sanwo-Olu.