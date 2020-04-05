COVID19 Lagos Update: No New Case Was Recorded Yesterday — Stands At 109

Lagos state coronavirus cases stand at 109, according to the state Ministry of Health in a recent tweet.
The tweet read:
“No new case of #COVID19 was recorded in Lagos, 4th April, 2020. Total #COVID19Lagos cases stands at 109. 1 more #COVID19Lagos patient was discharged, bringing to 24, the number of discharged patients excluding 1 evacuated USA🇺🇸 citizen.”
The pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP . A total of 64,729 deaths around the world have been recorded