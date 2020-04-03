COVID19: Lai Mohammed Dismisses Claims That Kits Donated By Jack Ma Are Infected

The Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has debunked rumors that the medical kits donated to Nigeria by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, are infected by coronavirus.

The Minister, Today, at the Presidential Taskforce on the COVID-19’s daily briefing, said the rumors were not true.

“The spike in fake news is distracting our fight against COVID-19 and this is quite unhelpful. It’s been trending on social media that the equipment and aid that we received from Jack Ma have been infected with the virus. This is not true” Lai Mohammed said.