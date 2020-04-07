#COVID19: Lawyer Reacts To Funke Akindele Conviction, Says No Government In Nigeria Can Dictate What…
After pleading guilty to breaching social distancing protocol by hosting a house party, the trial court in Lagos sentenced Funke Akindele and her husband to 14 days community service each, to start from 9.00am to 12 noon each day during which they are to sensitize the public on the COVID-19 pandemic in ten major areas of the state.
Reacting to this development, Constitutional Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, in a series of tweets via his twitter handle, @InibeheEffiong, on Tuesday, said no government in Nigeria can dictate what citizens should or should not do in the privacy of their homes.