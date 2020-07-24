#COVID19: “Leave BBNaijia Alone” — Nigerians React As Lai Mohammed Reportedly Orders NBC to Stop #BBNaijia
Nigerians on Social Media (Twitter), have reacted to a report from TheCable, where the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was quoted as asking the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to halt the transmission of TV reality show, Big Brother Naija.
According to news medium, the minister said the need to stop the reality show, which entered its fifth season on July 20, became imperative due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Below are reactions:
@Morris_Monye: “I suspect Lai Mohammed has a personal vendetta against Multichoice.
“NBC may shut down BBNaija next month.
“Make Laycon and co face their music. They are already famous.”
@SodiqTade: “Lai Mohammed should focus on how to employ millions through his Ministry, like he said days ago.
He should leave BBN or whatever alone and get to work.
Time is going Hon. Minister.”
@ekiloui: “Lai Mohammed is more worried about the health of 20 people than he is about 200 million people.”
@kheyphil: “The killings in Kaduna is getting higher everyday, some states are seriously preparing for elections during dis pandemic period but “Lai Mohammed” didn’t see anything wrong about that, na bb naija be d problem.
@Thelifeoforiade: “I’ve been shouting since the last #BBNaija but the federal government didn’t answer.
“Now that another one has started with money already invested, “Lai Mohammed” wants to stop it.
“NO, in as much as I want it to end, LAYCON must win this one. Then you end it forever.”