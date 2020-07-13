COVID19: Let’s Put The Old Normal Behind For Now- WHO Warns Countries

Director General of the World Health Organization, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has alert countries that the new normal has come to stay as the number of people infected with the coronavirus virus continue to surge.

Ghebreyesus who gave the warning today, Monday warned that there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future adding that there is a road map for struggling countries to get the virus under control.

He noted that the statistics available to the health body as at Sunday, total infections is approaching 13 million as the world recorded 230,000 new cases of COVID-19 globally.

He further explained that about 80 per cent of the new cases were reported from 10 countries, while 50 per cent came from the United States and Brazil, the two remain the worst-hit countries in the world.

He said, “Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. The virus remains public enemy No. 1, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this.

“If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go. It’s going to get worse and worse and worse.”

Highlighting measures countries must observe as priority goals in order to mitigate the disease, Tedros said they must “focus on reducing mortality and suppressing transmission.

“Foster an engaged community that takes individual behavior measures in the interest of each other.

“Establish strong government leadership and coordination of comprehensive strategies that are communicated clearly and consistently”.