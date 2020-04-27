COVID19: Lockdown Is A Two-Way Street, Letting Visitors Into Your Home Is A Risk

We have just entered into the fifth week since after Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari issued a lockdown order in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun which had recorded the most number of COVID-19 cases.

Ever since then, the viral disease has swept through the country. Some state Governors have equally enforced the lockdown order to contain the spread of the virus.

Some (if not most) residents of these COVID-19 ravaged states, in compliance with the lockdown directives, have stayed indoors but still receive visitors thereby leaving a window for exposure to the viral disease.

Last week in Lagos State, a septuagenarian tested positive for COVID-19. She got the virus from entertaining a visitor who is a health worker.

The woman and her family had strictly obeyed a leg of the lockdown by staying indoors, but they let in a visitor, which eroded the immunity provided by the previous number of weeks spent indoors.

Days into the visit, the health worker was identified as someone who had come in contact with a now-confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Tests were done. The Health worker and the woman tested positive to the virus. Luckily, everyone else was negative.

Community transmission has been detected in some rural areas. The ease of transmission in such largely dense area is very high. Going out to such public places or letting visitors who have just come in from such places can be very risky.

Lockdown is a two way street as people should not go out and should not entertain visitors either. Much emphasis should be laid on not letting visitors into your homes as much as not stepping out of your homes. With this, one is sure that the ‘stay at home’ practice is effective to the fullest.

According to The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the modellings seen so far show that the spread of COVID-19 across the country has not gotten to its peak yet.

Recall, that according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 1273 cases of COVID-19 has been recorded across the country. 239 persons have fully recovered and 40 persons have died from the virus.