COVID19: Lockdown Relaxation Could Cause A Setback On The Fight Against The Virus: NMA Warns Governors

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is not happy with the lockdown relaxation by some state Governors due to religious activities in various states and the NMA has warned the Government of these states

In a statement released by the NMA President, Olumuyiwa Odusote and the secretary-general respectively, State Governors were told to reconsider their lockdown relaxation as this could cause a setback on the fight against the deadly pandemic.

The NMA’s statement reads:

”Of particular concern is the declaration by the Cross River State Governor that social distancing is not needed while wearing a face mask.

“A moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches from Friday to Sunday in Rivers; the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by the Katsina and Kogi governments.

“We are aware that similar orders have also been given in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states which have approved mass attendance of Easter services.

“While appreciating the prime place of religion in our national lives and especially the value Christians place on Easter, we place on record that there is now the evidence of community transmission of COVID-19.”