#COVID19 Lockdown: Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni Tells Ugandans To Report Erring Security Officers
President of Uganda, Yoweri K. Museveni, on Saturday, told Ugandans not to hesitate in reporting security officer caught behaving unprofessionally during the coronavirus lockdown period.
This was contained in a tweet via his verified twitter handle, @KagutaMuseveni.
The President tweeted:
“Last night, I announced that the public can report erring security officers/law enforcers to @edthnaka, especially those unnecessarily harassing our people during this lockdown and curfew. The numbers to call are: Toll free: 0800202500, WhatsApp: 0778202500, SMS: 0778202500.”
See tweet:
Museveni had announced a raft of strict measures to last just over two weeks to stop the spread of coronavirus.
In a televised national address on Monday evening, he announced a ban on private vehicle use, meaning anyone needing emergency medical care will need to ask a high-level district official for permission to leave their home.
Uganda has 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but officials say numbers will rise.