COVID19 Lockdown: You Have Done Well — Buhari Tells Security Agencies

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, during a nationwide broadcast, yesterday told the security agencies that they have performed well in tacking the challenges encountered across the nation within the period of the last lockdown order.

The Ruler briefed Nigerians on the pertinence of the 14-day lockdown exercise and informed the nation that the exercise will be extended by another two weeks.

Buhari, while commending the security agencies for rising to the challenges posed by this unprecedented situation with gallantry, urged them to continue to maintain utmost vigilance, firmness as well as restraint in enforcing the restriction orders.

The behind the decision to extend the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States is to save more lives and bring the spread of COVID-19 to a halt, according to him.

Buhari explained that his administration’s approach to the coronavirus has remained in two steps which include protecting the lives of citizens and residents in the country, as well preserving the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

The Ruler added that considering this, and after a careful review of the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force, it became necessary to extend the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States including the FCT.