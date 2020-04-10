COVID19: Man Allegedly Dies While In “Self Isolation” In Kano State

A man by name Abdulrasheed Ibrahim, a resident of Gwammaja Quarters in Kano State has been found dead in his house.

According to his neighbours, he returned to Kano from Abuja and was not seen for days since after his return on Monday.

They said that the deceased had been seen washing his car prior to staying indoors on the alleged self-isolation.

After three days of not seeing Ibrahim, neighbours perceived a foul smell oozing out of his house. Relatives to the deceased were informed and they broke into his house where they found him dead.

The director, Public Health and Disease Control, Dr Imam Wada Bello, who confirmed the incident said that some health workers have been sent to the scene to do the needful.

According to him, the health officials have collected blood sample of the deceased and is currently undergoing medical examination.

He called for calm whilst assuring the public that the outcome of the test would be made known to them.