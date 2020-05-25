COVID19: Manager Of Rivers Demolished Hotel Among 27 New Cases — Commissioner

The Manager of one of the 2 hotels demolished by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has tested positive for COVID-19.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.
Nsirim stated that the Manager of Prodest Hotel, Bariledum Azoroh is among the 27 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the State on Sunday.
“This latest development validates the State Government’s proactive approach towards the fight against COVID-19.
“Recall that Prodest Hotel was demolished two weeks ago because the owner violated Executive Order 7 which banned the operation of hotels.
“The COVID-19 Taskforce members from the Local Government who went to enforce the Executive Order were brutalized and dehumanised leading to the death of one of them,” the statement reads.
Meanwhile, the owner of the demolished Prodest Hotel in Alode Community in Eleme Local Government Area Rivers State, Gogorobari had earlier raised the alarm of an alleged plan by the Rivers state Government to frame up his manager by, “unorthodox hired medical officers.”
Gogorobari in a statement claimed that he has intelligent report that the manager of Prodest Hotel in Eleme, Bari, “who is a now a sinister convict of the Rivers State Government will be framed up to have tested positive to COVID-19 from alleged illegal detention facility in Elekahia.
“I have it on good authority based on intelligent report reaching me today – 24th May 2020 that the manager of Prodest Hotel in Eleme, Dr. Bariledum Job Azoroh, who is a now a deliberate and sinister convict of the Rivers State Government and also a prisoner of the Rivers State Government has been framed up by an unorthodox hired medical officers recruited by Governor Wike with a report that he has tested positive to COVID-19 whilst in detention with the Rivers State Government.
“The illegal detention facility is in Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt and the Federal Government has since kicked against all forms of illegal detention in Rivers State. The Administration of Governor Wike has no regard for rule of law and feelings for the poor masses.
“You will further recall that the manager was held by the Administration of Governor Wike and kept in this gangster Stadium facility and surreptitiously tried and convicted last week with a fine of N50,000 and to be isolated for 14 days. This is the worst abuse of citizens’ human rights under the Quarantine Act.
“The Rivers State Government and Governor of Rivers State must be held liable for infecting my manager who is in their custody for over 15 days with COVID-19. He was a very healthy person before his arrest. It is, therefore, medically impossible that the infection occurred before his detention.
“It is a known fact that I and the Rivers State Government are at daggers drawn over demolition of my hotel. It is a beastial act for the same Government to convict my manager and now infect him with the novel Coronavirus. It is also known that the plan of the Governor is to kill my manager and his lawyer by conducting some unorthodox medical tracing to the lawyer.
“The manager is currently under pressure to take some unorthodox drugs that are non-compliant to the NCDC prescription and treatment procedures.
“The whole world should be aware that Governor Wike wants to kill the manager to convince the public that infected persons were in the hotel, all in an attempt to justify his illegal demolition of the hotel on the 10th of May 2020. The society should therefore be concerned just as I am worried.”