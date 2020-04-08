0 comments

#COVID19: Marlians Come Forward! Fans Defy ‘Sit At Home’ Order, Storm Court To Show Support To Naira Marley

As earlier reported, controversial singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, Former Lagos State Governorship aspirant, Gbadamosi and wife were arraigned in Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba today.

Not withstanding the lockdown order and the fact that the defendants were being arraigned for flouting the same lockdown order, fans of Naira Marley trooped en masse to the Magistrate court to show support to him.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has dropped all four count charges filed against controversial singer, Naira Marley, former governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife. 

