COVID19: Mater Mesericodia Catholic Church Gives Out Relief Packages To Parishioners (PHOTOS)

Mater Mesericodia Catholic Church in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State is giving out relief packages to parishioners.

These packages which includes yams, rice, tin tomatoes, indomie, etc are being handed out to parishioners to support them during this ‘sit at home’ period.

Admittedly, the ‘sit at home’ order will be a very difficult one to cope with, for individuals who depend on their daily hustles as their only sources of livelihood. In other words, any day they don’t go out to work, they won’t feed.

This gesture of goodwill from the Church will go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the vulnerable during this difficult period.