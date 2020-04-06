0 comments

#COVID19: Mater Mesericodia Catholic Church Gives Out Relief Packages To Parishioners (PHOTOS)

by on April 6, 2020
 

Mater Mesericodia Catholic Church in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State is giving out relief packages to parishioners.

These packages which includes yams, rice, tin tomatoes, indomie, etc are being handed out to parishioners to support them during this ‘sit at home’ period.

Admittedly, the ‘sit at home’ order will be a very difficult one to cope with, for individuals who depend on their daily hustles as their only sources of livelihood. In other words, any day they don’t go out to work, they won’t feed.

This gesture of goodwill from the Church will go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the vulnerable during this difficult period.

READ  Abagana Welfare Union Petitions Buhari over Arrest of 23 Kinsmen
Breaking News, Health, Issues, Nation, News, Nigeria


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 