COVID19: McDonald’s Restaurant In Guangzhou, China Subjects Africans To Racial Discrimination

Africans that goes to the McDonald’s Restaurant in Guangzhou, China, to eat have become targets of racial abuse, as they have been told their presence is no longer needed, citing a recent cluster of COVID19 cases linked to the Nigerian community in Guangzhou as reasons.

“We have been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant for the sake of your health. Consciously notify the local police for medical isolation. Please understand the inconvenience caused,” a recent notice by the restaurant management read.

See the notice below. It was shared by BBC Contributor, Sam Piranty, via his Twitter handle, @sampiranty.

BreakingTimes reported Chinese landlords and hotel managers ejecting Africans over fears that they are importing fresh cases of the coronavirus in the Asian country.

In viral videos some of the affected Africans migrant’s living in the Guangdong and Fujian Province have accused the Chinese government of failing to protect them.

They have also expressed fear that they may contract the virus since they have been forced out of their homes.