COVID19: Mexico Records 84,627 Cases With 9,415 deaths, Lockdown Easing Hits Road Blocks

The Mexican government on Friday announced 3,227 new cases and 361 deaths bringing the total confirmed cases to 84,627 and 9,416 casualties.
Meanwhile plans to reopen the country on June 1st seems to be hitting road blocks as most of the country still in the ” red phase” of Coronavirus alert.
México’s deaths and new infections have risen this week disrupting plans of a planned economic Reopening.
Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel plans on resuming tours around the country after nearly 2 months. However, reports revealed that only the state of Zacetas was not classified as ” maximum risk”.
Mexico has given the go ahead for Businesses from Mining to carmakers to resume production.