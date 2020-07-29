COVID19: Minister Confirms Daily Operation Of Markets In Abuja

The current three days in every week operation carried out by commuters in Abuja market, has been recently confirmed to be extended to an additional seven days by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello.

Minister Bello gave the authorization during a meeting he organized in which members of the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries, as well as members of the FCT COVID-19 Response Team.

Meanwhile the Chief Press Secretary to Minister Bello, Anthony Ogunleye through a statement revealed that the meeting was constituted in response to a petition by the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries, requestion that the market’s operational days be increased from three days to 7 days in every week.

The parties involved in the meeting, also came to these resolutions, “that as a means to further contain and limit the spread of COVID-19 virus in the marketing environment, that market days have been increased from three days to all seven days in a week from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm”.

Also, “the Abuja Market Management Limited and other market associations will intensify its sensitization campaign, so as to educate the marketers on information to be carried out that will in turn ensure their safety”.

“The only way individuals enters the market is with face masks, and all other guidelines that will protect them from the virus, like hand washing and reasonable social distancing when in the market”, the statement read.

The statement further read that “should the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries fail in following the mentioned guidelines, that the FCTA will instantaneously withdraw the extension”.