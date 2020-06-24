COVID19: Minister Issues Warning As Oyo State Govt Plans To Reopen Schools June 29

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education, has described the resolution to reopen schools in Oyo State from June 29, ‘insensitive’.
Nwajiuba, in a statement by the spokesperson of Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong, warned that such decision if taken could increase COVID-19 infection figures in the state.
The statement read in part: “As of 10 p.m. on Monday, Oyo ranked fourth on the table with 621 active cases from the 912 infections figures, confirmed in the state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”
The minister expressed concern over the plan during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 Control in Abuja.
Recall that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had last week explained the state’s plans to reopen schools, worship centres and others against federal government’s directive on the closure.
The state decided to allow the resumption of classes for Primary Six, JSS3 and SS3 students from June 29.
But the minister said the ministry was against the decision; he noted that governors have the primary responsibility to secure the lives of citizens, in the face of a pandemic.
He said: “Like all other sub-nationals, governors were under the Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”