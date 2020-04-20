0 comments

#COVID19: Minister of Aviation Sirika Extends Airports Closure by 2 weeks

The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika took to his twitter account to announce that closure of Airports will be extended for another two weeks.

Sirika made this announcement on the 20th of April 2020 stating that the airports will be closed for commercial operations on the 23rd of April due to the lockdown in some stated especially Lagos and Abuja

Hadi tweeted

“COVID-19. As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April, 2020. They will remain closed for a further 2 weeks. This subject to review as appropriate, please.🙏🏽🇳🇬🙏🏽”

