COVID19: Ministry of Finance Begs @Tesla Boss @elonmusk for 500 ventilators for use in Nigeria

The federal ministry of finance, in it’s wake to fight the COVID-19 virus, took to Twitter to seek help from Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is a wealthy South African Born Engineer, who has various tech companies across the globe. He was ranked 21st by Forbes on it’s list of World’s most powerful people.

With a net worth of $31.8billion dollars he is ranked by Forbes as the 20th richest person in the world.

Yesterday, following Musk’s tweet on how he plans to execute his efforts to fight the virus, the tweet which read;

”We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please let me or @Tesla know.”

The ministry of finance replied with a plea for help;

”Dear @elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #Covid19 cases arising every day in Nigeria.”

