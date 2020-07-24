COVID19: More Than 10,000 Health Workers In Africa Are Infected With The Coronavirus

World Health Organization (WHO), has said that the total number of health workers that is currently infected with the COVID-19 virus in Africa can be estimated to 10,000.
WHO Africa Province Director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said that so far, that the continent has recorded nothing less than 15,000 deaths and is having about 750,000 number of active cases in Africa.
According to him, “the figure of health workers that presently is infected with the virus is beyond 5% when compared to cases of lets say 14 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. He added that more than 10,000 health workers in about 40 countries that have earlier reported about the dangers of the virus, have been infected with it. This no doubt one of the most strenuous challenges ever faced by health workers in the Continent”.
Meanwhile the body stated that 10% out of the total hundred in the World are made up by health workers, adding that information about health workers contracting the virus remains minimal.
“The present development we are witnessing is really weighing down and also is detrimental to the health of workers not only in the Continent, but every other place in the World”, they noted.
According to them, contributing to the increasing number of infected health workers is a result of limited protective equipment, therefore making individuals showing no symptoms of the virus, to suddenly test positive to it.
Dr. Moeti meanwhile stated that health workers are likewise our relatives and sibling to many, he added that they are seriously fighting to ensure that we all remain protected from COVID-19. “Our job will be therefore to ensure in return, that they get sufficient protective equipment, information and prayers needed by them to stay safe”.
Contributing to help reduce the cases of infected health workers in the Continent, WHO Africa has stated that the body has tutored about 50,000 on the continent, with an ongoing plan of increasing it to 200,000. They added that about 41 million items of protective equipment is getting shipped from China to 47 African countries, as part of their contributions in fight against the pandemic.