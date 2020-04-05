COVID19: Mossad Helps Israel In Getting Ventilators, Over 500,000 Test Kits

The Mossad Intelligence Service has helped bring ventilators and over 500,000 coronavirus test kits to Israel from an undisclosed foreign location, Private Military Contractor, Edward revealed.

Israeli Mossad helped Israel in getting much needed ventilators and over 500,000 testing kits for Coronavirus. Most were procured from countries without any diplomatic relations with Israel & it is believed they will be getting assistance in areas such as intelligence from Mossad — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) April 4, 2020

Israel has significantly stepped up its testing over the past week, performing several thousand each day, with the goal of increasing that level further.

The other arms of Israel’s defense establishment have also enlisted in recent days to tackle the virus threat.

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency is involved in a controversial mass surveillance program authorized by the cabinet to track the movements of virus carriers through their cellphones and credit cards, to facilitate retroactive quarantining of people they came into contact with, which it said Thursday had helped identify 500 new confirmed carriers of the disease.

And the IDF has also been slowly joining the fight, with the Home Front Command increasingly involved in medical assistance efforts while preparing to set up makeshift hospitals and put its logistical capabilities and facilities at the government’s disposal.

According to the Health Ministry, as of Suday morning, there have been 8018 confirmed cases in Israel. 46 people have died, 127 people are in serious condition and 106 are on life support. 477 people have fully recovered.