COVID19: MultiChoice Nigeria Donates ₦1.2Billion to Support Nigeria’s Fight Against Coronavirus

Multichoice Nigeria has announced a number of initiatives to support Nigeria’s effort in combating the Covid19 outbreak in the country.

They disclosed this Today, 1st April 2020, via their Twitter handle.

@DstvNg tweeted:

“MultiChoice Nigeria commits ₦1.2Billion to support Nigeria’s fight against #COVID19”

