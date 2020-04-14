COVID19: “Muslims Need To Practice Social Distancing, Wearing Of Face Masks During Ramadan Period”

Restriction measures like social distancing, and wearing of face masks need to continue during the upcoming period of Ramadan

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, stated this while responding to questions, yesterday, in Abuja, noting that a full guidance on how members of the public can protect themselves, especially during Ramadan, would be made public soon.

In his words: “This is a challenging period for all of us, we are not in normal situation. Even in Saudi-Arabia, the lesser Hajj has been cancelled. Islam talks about persons making adjustments in times of epidemics.

“Those restriction measures particularly the issue of social distancing, mask wearing and personal respiratory hygiene, they need to continue during the time of Ramadan.

“We are pleading with our religious leaders to please pass across this message. We will like to be around for the next Ramadan, therefore we have to protect ourselves now.”

Aliyu, while urging members of the public to persevere and try as much as possible to get through this difficult times, said the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime will continue to provide palliative measures as long the period of lockdown lasts.