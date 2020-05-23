COVID19: Mysterious Deaths Alarm Residents Of Bonny Island, Rivers State

Alarming reports of Covid19 symptoms have been reported in Bonny Island, Rivers State. According to reports, at least six people have died this week after complaining of symptoms ranging from headache, loss of taste and smell, and malaria symptoms.

Concerned Twitter user and Media consultant, Tammy Halliday has taken to his Twitter account to voice his worries, calling on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the Nigerian Center For Disease Control (NCDC) to look into the situation.

“A large number of people keep complaining of headache, loss of taste/smell, Malaria & Typhoid.

Please the authorities and health experts should move in.

We’ve recorded 6deaths just this week”, he said.

In response, another Twitter user Pepple Medlyn Tonye confirmed Halliday’s claims, saying her father also suffered from the strange set of symptoms.

“NCDC should investigate ASAP”, she replied.

“My dad has never been as sick as he was.

He said he had malaria, knowing how seriously he takes his health I was worried.

When we spoke yesterday he assured me he was better but I’m freaking out.

We can’t even test for #Covid19 as no test kits”.

Pepple bemoaned the lack of serious Covid19 containment measures, saying:

“I was really disappointed when I saw there was no total lockdown in Bonny.

Knowing how important that town is to the government.

Instead they opened up and allowed the companies easy movement.

The selfishness of our political class stinks.

3persons died yesterday, same pattern”.

“This was the exact same way the outbreak started in Italy, Kano and other cities.

It started in a funny way before it got outta hand.

I am truly worried cos I have my family there.

This is the least the government can do for us at this point.

We have uninterrupted power supply that did not come from the government”, she continued.

“We need you (NCDC) to treat this with utmost Urgency

The way Bonny is, social distance cannot work because Okada is the main means of transportation”, Pepple added.

@NCDCgov should investigate ASAP.

My dad has never been as sick as he was.

He said he had malaria, knowing how seriously he takes his health I was worried.

When we spoke yesterday he assured me he was better but I'm freaking out.

We can't even test for #Covid19 as no test kits. — Pepple Medlyn Tonye (@sugarstick4life) May 23, 2020