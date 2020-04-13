COVID19: Namibia Begins Transfer Of Money Into Citizens Accounts To Ease Lockdown Hardship

The Namibia government has begun the transfer of money into its citizens bank accounts to ease the hardship faced by them during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Africa Facts Zone revealed this on its Twitter handle, @AfricaFactsZone, saying:

“Namibia has started transferring money to its citizens’ bank accounts. They will receive allowances from the Government weekly due to the coronavirus outbreak.“

According to updated statistics, the southwest Africa country has recorded 16 cases of the coronavirus and 0 deaths.

The government has imposed a partial lockdown of the capital, Windhoek, and the coastal town of Walvis Bay to prevent further spread.