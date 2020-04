The Namibian Government has extended the COVID19 pandemic lockdown to May 4th, according to the Africa Facts Zone in a recent tweet.

According to updated statistics, the southwest Africa country has recorded 16 cases of the coronavirus and 0 deaths.

The government had imposed a partial lockdown of the capital, Windhoek, and the coastal town of Walvis Bay to prevent spread.