COVID19: Nasarawa Govt Frees 115 Inmates, Gives Them N5,000 Each — See Reactions

Nassarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule has freed 115 inmates to go home and gave them 5,000 naira each.

This is in compliance with the directive of Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari who had ordered the release of 2,600 inmates across the states of the federation to free up the various custodial centers due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Commissioner for Justice in the state, Dr. Abdulkarim A. Kana who represented the governor gave N5,000 to each of the 115 inmates to enable them transport themselves home.

Some Nigerians have reacted to the amount of money given to the inmates especially after it was reported few days ago that Governor Sule bought 24 Toyota Hilux vehicles valued at a total cost of N504 million for the state lawmakers.

Popular online doctor, Olufunmilayo reacted to this via his Twitter handle and some other persons weighed in, pointing out that the freedom granted to the inmates was the best gift given to them.

Dr Olufunmilayo tweeted:

“Nassarawa government has just freed 115 inmates to go home and given them 5,000 naira each.

“Apart from transport back home,

In the absence of jobs waiting for them wherever they go, how far can 5,000naira go and what will these people do with their lives afterwards?”

It is well. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 22, 2020

See some of the reactions to his tweet below.

“To them who were in prison, what they will do with their life is not a problem because they will be thinking of freedom.

“It is we who are already free that will be bothered about how far the 5k will go.

All they want is freedom”

“Far from the value of the stipend given them. Freedom is the BEST gift anyone can give them.”

“Is his freedom not much valuable that the money given to him? Let’s just applaud the government for this. Nassarawa government ooo, not FG”

“There is absolutely nothing anyone can do to stop someone going into crime. Let’s stop blaming the government for everything.”

“No rehabilitation… No orientation,they come back to the society and do the worse.”

“I don’t know what this Nasarawa govt see in this 5k payments….

That’s what d govt pays Corp members as monthly allowance in the state too.”

I don't know what this Nasarawa govt see in this 5k payments….

“Some will most probably go back to the crime which took them to prison in the first place”

