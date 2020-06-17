COVID19: National Assembly Shut Down Over Infection Rumors

A circular by the National Assembly with reference number NASS/HR/MSD/ClR/003/IV138 dated 17th June, 2020 disclosed that, the National Assembly complex will be closed for two days.

This is coming after popular lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adebayo Osinawo died at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos after a brief Covid–19 related illness.

The complex will undergo fumigation, as revealed by the circular. The National Assembly complex is allegedly being shut down over fears of suspected COVID-19 cases.

It can be recalled that Lagos state government hinted that Senator Osinowo died of coronavirus complications.

The circular signed by a Deputy Director, Titus Jatau reads: “Approval has been granted for the 2nd quarter fumigation exercise to be carried out tomorrow Thursday, 18th and Friday, 19th June, 2020.

“In the light of the above, all staff are requested to stay away during this period of the exercise and to resume work on Monday, 22nd June, 2020.”

The closure for the fumigation has naturally raised suspicions as to the general health of senators and representatives who frequent the National Assembly.