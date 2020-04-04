COVID19: NCDC Admits Error In Previous Report, Places Number Of Cases At 209

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has corrected an error it made in the number of confirmed cases of COVID19 cases it recently released.

Recall that the health agency had stated that there are 210 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria as at 10:30pm on April 3.

However in a correction made on its Twitter handle, the NCDC stated that only 25 new cases of Coronavirus was reported in Nigeria on April 3. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and not a new case. The correct breakdown is as follows: Lagos- 11 Osun- 6 FCT- 3 Edo- 3 Ondo- 1 Oyo- 1.

The tweet read:

"On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria," the NCDC said in a tweet. "An error has been discovered in this report as follows:

"There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case.

“Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from OYO STATE The correct breakdown is as follows: Lagos- 11 Osun- 6 FCT- 3 Edo- 3 Ondo- 1 Oyo- 1.”

209 confirmed cases

25 discharged

4 deaths



Lagos- 109

FCT- 41

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 7

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

