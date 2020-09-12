COVID19: NCDC Cautions Nigerians, Says 2 Out Of Every 5 Nigerian That Dies, Are More Than 50 Years Old

The National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has cautioned younger Nigerians to do all they can to ensure they protect their parents and older relatives, who according to them are more vulnerable when infected with the coronavirus.

In a data by NCDC, it revealed that two out of every five Nigerians who died from COVID-19 are more that 50 years old.

It warned that, Nigerians should not relax on the measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus, because the virus has not been completely defeated.

The centre reminded Nigerians to continue to wash their hands as often as they can with soap and running water, wear a face mask in public, maintain good respiratory hygiene as well as ensure they maintain physical distance at all times.

In a video skit on its twitter handle it explained that government relaxing things in the country does not suggest that coronavirus has gone, but it was only a move to make life easy for citizens, so people shouldn’t go about life carelessly.

It therefore advised the people to take responsibility and protect themselves as much as they can and by extention protect the lives of other people, especially the aged ones around them.

Meanwhile NCDC in a update for Friday, September 11 revealed that Nigeria recorded a total of 188 new cases across different states in the country.

A breakdown of cases in the different states of the Federation below;

Lagos-47

Enugu-25

Plateau-21

FCT-14

Abia-11

Delta-10

Bauchi-8

Ondo-8

Kaduna-8

Ogun-6

Imo-5

Benue-4

Katsina-4

Taraba-4

Edo-3

Kwara-3

Oyo-3

Rivers-2

Yobe-2

So far Nigeria has 56,017 confirmed cases, 43,998 discharged and 1,076 deaths.