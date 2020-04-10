COVID19: NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases In Lagos, Katsina, Ondo, Others

The NCDC has confirmed 17 New cases in various states in Nigeria.

It made the announcement via a tweet with it’s official handle Today, April 10.

The tweet read:

”Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos

3 in Katsina

2 in FCT

1 in Niger

1 in Kaduna

1 in Anambra

1 in Ondo

As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths”

