0 comments

#COVID19: NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases In Lagos, Katsina, Ondo, Others

by on April 10, 2020
 

The NCDC has confirmed 17 New cases in various states in Nigeria.

It made the announcement via a tweet with it’s official handle Today, April 10.

The tweet read:

”Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos
3 in Katsina
2 in FCT
1 in Niger
1 in Kaduna
1 in Anambra
1 in Ondo

As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths”

READ  Toyin Saraki Commends Cambridge University In Waiving Application Fees
Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria


Jacinta Iroro


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 