COVID19: NCDC Denies Reports Of Spending N1 Billion On SMS To Nigerians

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has denied claims it spent N1 billion in sending SMS to Nigerians to educate them about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some Nigerians on Social media claimed that the agency spent N1 billion to send SMS to Nigerians on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. The agency has described the news as false.
See tweet below:
#COVID19: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike Closes Offices Of Carveton Helicopter’s Airline Across The State
#COVID19: Power Distribution Companies In Nigeria To Supply Two Months Free Electricity To Nigerians