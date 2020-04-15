COVID19: NCDC Issues Advisory, Recommends Wearing Of Face Mask

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday, released a document, recommending the use of face masks for members of the public without respiratory symptoms.

This information was shared on the NCDC’s Twitter handle.

The five recommendations of the NCDC on face masks in Nigeria include the following:

1. The wearing of face masks, (or equivalent) is recommended as an optional

additional layer to be used in addition to other measures such as physical

distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene measures in Nigeria. The primary rationale for the advice on face masks is to prevent those who

are infected but asymptomatic from spreading the virus.

Masks have to be properly disposed of in waste bins. Improper handling and frequently touching masks can increase the risk of infection. Improvised masks are also an option – as long as they are properly washed regularly. They can

be made out of cloth or other materials.

2. The usage of face masks is particularly advised while attending large

gatherings (where it is absolutely necessary to attend). These include but

are not limited to shopping outlets, markets, shops and pharmacies among

others.

3. Given the global shortage of personal protective equipment including

medical masks, public sector resources should be preserved to procure

medical masks for patients and healthcare workers who need them the

most.

4. The wearing of face masks alone will not protect against COVID-19, but

must be combined with physical distancing, handwashing, respiratory

hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and other

advice from NCDC.

5. Older persons (> 60) with existing medical conditions such as diabetes

are particularly encouraged to wear masks as they are at higher risk

of infection. It is also further advised that face masks are used by more

vulnerable members of the society, citizens with ongoing respiratory

problems, and those already exhibiting symptoms and awaiting testing.



