COVID19: NCDC Issues New Guidelines On Re-Opening Of Places Of Worship

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued new guidelines for re-opening of mosques and churches in the country.
A statement from the centre yesterday said the guidelines were developed following a review of the recent restriction by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
The NCDC offered the following guidelines to reduce the risk of infection in places of worship:
- There should be no entry without facemasks.
- All attendees and religious leaders must wear a face mask.
- People who are sick should not go to places of worship.
- There should be temperature screening on entry.
- Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at points of entries and strategic points.
- Attendance at religious settings should not exceed 1/3 of sitting capacity.
- Religious centres should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other.
- There should be no form of direct contact, practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged.
- Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited, for example, ablution should be performed at home.
- Religious centres should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship