#COVID19: NCDC Issues New Guidelines On Re-Opening Of Places Of Worship

June 14, 2020
 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued new guidelines for re-opening of mosques and churches in the country.

A statement from the centre yesterday said the guidelines were developed following a review of the recent restriction by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The NCDC offered the following guidelines to reduce the risk of infection in places of worship:

  1. There should be no entry without facemasks.
  2. All attendees and religious leaders must wear a face mask.
  3. People who are sick should not go to places of worship.
  4. There should be temperature screening on entry.
  5. Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at points of entries and strategic points.
  6. Attendance at religious settings should not exceed 1/3 of sitting capacity.
  7. Religious centres should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other.
  8. There should be no form of direct contact, practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged.
  9. Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited, for example, ablution should be performed at home.
  10. Religious centres should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship
