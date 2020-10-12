#COVID19: NCDC Reports 163 New Cases — Lagos Accounts For Half Of The Figure With 113 Positive Samples
163 new COVID-19 infections was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
NCDC, who confirmed the new cases in its update for October 11, 2020, revealed that Lagos alone accounted for over half of the new cases with 113 new positive samples representing a significant increase in its daily count of infections, followed by Kaduna with 21, and Osun with 8.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos has now exceeded 20,000, with the new cases. This is the highest so far in the country.
Lagos has also recorded the most recoveries, with over 15,000 patients discharged.
On Sunday, no new death was recorded, leaving the country’s current fatality toll at 1,115.
Out of 60,266 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in all 36 states and the FCT, 51,735 recoveries have been recorded, while 7,416 are still active cases.