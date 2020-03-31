#COVID19: NCDC Visits Man Who Had Contact With Confirmed Case(s) In Lagos To Assess His Health, Well-Being
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, paid a visit to a man who had contact with diagnosed patient(s) in Lagos to assess his health & well-being.
The NCDC, who announced this in a tweet on its verified twitter handle, wrote: “Contact tracing is ongoing to identify those who came in contact with confirmed cases of #COVID19Nigeria. While in self-isolation, the contacts are monitored daily for 14 days.”
“Today our Rapid Response Team made a home visit to a contact in Lagos to assess his health & well-being,” the NCDC added.
Lagos has so far had the highest number of cases, with 82 reported, according to the NCDC.