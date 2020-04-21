COVID19: NCDC Warns Against Washing Of Surgical Masks For Reuse

Members of the public have been warned not to wash the surgical masks for reuse.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet via its Twitter handle, gave the warning, on Monday

The Centre, while referencing an image of women washing masks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), said such behavior “poses a RISK for #COVID19 spread”.

The NCDC advised that surgical masks be disposed of in a waste bin after use, adding, “use only those from original packaging.”

The image circulating of women washing masks, taken in DRC shows behaviour that poses a RISK for #COVID19 spread



When using surgical masks



✅Dipose in a waste bin after use

❌DO NOT wash for reuse

✅Use only those from original packaging



For more advice https://t.co/7EHti8zZ5m pic.twitter.com/T4cqoG0P35 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 20, 2020

On the use of face masks the NCDC offers the following advice to members of the public:

“The wearing of face masks, (or equivalent) is recommended as an optional additional layer to be used in addition to other measures such as physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene measures in Nigeria.

“The usage of face masks is particularly advised while attending large gatherings (where it is absolutely necessary to attend). These include but are not limited to shopping outlets, markets, shops and pharmacies among others.

“Given the global shortage of personal protective equipment including medical masks, public sector resources should be preserved to procure medical masks for patients and healthcare workers who need them the most.”