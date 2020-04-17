COVID19: NCDC’s Numbers Do Not Tell A True Picture Of What Is Happening In Nigeria

The Nigeria Center of Disease Control (NCDC) has made it a practice to provide members of the public with daily updates on the number of recorded cases of COVID-19, recoveries and deaths in the country.

As pointed out by media personality, Editi Effiòng, these numbers reported by the NCDC do not give a true reflection of what extent the pandemic has swept through the country.

Lagos state so far is the only state that has come out to announce ‘house to house’ search for persons who might be showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Also a good number of complaints have been made with respect to how the COVID-19 test is not easily accessible.

It is also being rumoured that some state governments have refused to have people tested in order to keep numbers in their states low.

@EditiEffiong tweeted:

“We must remember that @NCDCgov numbers don’t tell a true picture. Some state govements are refusing to have people tested in order to keep numbers artificially low.

“The lack of transparency both at personal and government levels will lead to deaths.”

Some concerned citizens have also weighed in on the subject matter.

See some tweets below.

“That would not be @NCDCgov’s fault. It’s a shame that our people still don’t appreciate the weight of what danger lurks in the corner with the way they’re handling this thing! They must 1st understand that this is not a competition, it’s a matter of life & death!”

“Just say Akwaibom state at ones…We need help sir

Beg NCDC for us..”

“I have been asking…what happened to the 5 cases identified in Akwa Ibom State two or three weeks ago?

“Something doesn’t feel right!”

“Transparency is what would be the most accurate tool in persuading people to observe social distancing…If we do our “anyhowness”, people will die in droves.”

Hopefully, some of these inadequacies pointed out will be addressed as increased testing capacity, accurate reporting, transparency and enforcing of social distancing protocol will help combat the COVID-19 pandemic to a standstill.

As of Thursday, April 16th, 2020 NCDC had recorded a total number of 442 cases in Nigeria with 152 recoveries and 13 deaths.