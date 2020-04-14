0 comments

#COVID19: NCDMB and PETAN Donate Food Items to Bayelsa State Residents

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) along side Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) have Distributed Food items to Bayelsa State to support the fight against the deadly Covid19.

NCDMB announced this today on the official Twitter account and shared photos of food items to be Distributed. @officialncdmb tweeted

“PHOTOS: #COVID-19:The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and PETAN have distributed food items to Bayelsa State as our contribution to ameliorate the effects of Corona Virus on Nigerians. #NCDMB #StayHomeSaveLives”

The items delivered include Bags of rice, vegetable oil, beans, garri among others

See photos below

