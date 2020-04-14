COVID19: NCDMB and PETAN Donate Food Items to Bayelsa State Residents

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) along side Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) have Distributed Food items to Bayelsa State to support the fight against the deadly Covid19.

NCDMB announced this today on the official Twitter account and shared photos of food items to be Distributed. @officialncdmb tweeted

PHOTOS: #COVID-19:The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and PETAN have distributed food items to Bayelsa State as our contribution to ameliorate the effects of Corona Virus on Nigerians.#NCDMB#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/Tie9W1suB3 — NCDMB (@officialncdmb) April 14, 2020

The ES #NCDMB, Engr. @wabote_simbi represented by the Director PRS, Mr. Patrick Obah delivered the items to the Secretary to the State Government, Rt Hon. Konbowei Benson at the State Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. #NCDMB#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/13ARAqXfcs — NCDMB (@officialncdmb) April 14, 2020

The items delivered include Bags of rice, vegetable oil, beans, garri among others

